MGO One Seven LLC Buys 9,560 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSMO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,551. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.0481 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.