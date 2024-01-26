MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,392. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.82. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.49. The company has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

