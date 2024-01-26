MGO One Seven LLC Raises Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Relx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Relx by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 684,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Relx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 624,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,303. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.20) to GBX 2,860 ($36.34) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,898.33.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

