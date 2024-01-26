MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Veritable L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.12. 2,386,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,698. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

