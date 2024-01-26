Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

