MGO One Seven LLC Sells 88 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $14.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $601.14. The stock had a trading volume of 375,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $592.06 and a 200-day moving average of $528.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $648.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

