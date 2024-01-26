MGO One Seven LLC Sells 244 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,887. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.08.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

