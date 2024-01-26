ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.23%.

ICICI Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICICI Bank stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,290. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.