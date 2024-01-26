ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.23%.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,735. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,277,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,714,000 after buying an additional 557,611 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 235,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

