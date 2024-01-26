Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.59. 16,699,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,686. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Digital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after buying an additional 1,931,325 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after buying an additional 870,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,449,000 after buying an additional 212,758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.