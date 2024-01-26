Cybele Negris Acquires 3,265 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Director Cybele Negris acquired 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,944.60.

AGF.B traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$7.62. 58,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,136. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management Limited has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$492.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.17.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

