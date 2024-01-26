Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 26th (AAL, ABT, ABX, ADZN, AEM, AIT, AJG, ALPN, AMSC, AMTB)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 26th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $141.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$91.00 to C$94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $249.00 to $246.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $26.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $237.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $518.00 to $522.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $22.50 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$16.00.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$57.50 to C$58.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $41.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $91.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $75.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $96.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $123.00 to $127.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $101.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $67.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $118.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price increased by Stephens from $116.00 to $117.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $24.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $142.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $21.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $33.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $215.00 to $238.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $23.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$186.00 to C$182.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $185.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $275.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price raised by Stephens from $87.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$187.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $550.00 to $400.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $515.00 to $450.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $550.00 to $430.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $507.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $34.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $52.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $54.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $42.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $670.00 to $690.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $525.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $670.00 to $705.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $560.00 to $640.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $565.00 to $725.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $550.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $124.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$16.00 to C$13.50. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $67.00 to $70.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$20.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $57.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $208.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $555.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $862.00 to $896.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from $23.00 to $30.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $58.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $165.00 to $169.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $158.00 to $175.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $234.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$41.50 to C$42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$76.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$0.70.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $80.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $352.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $346.00 to $341.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $317.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $320.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$7.25.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $183.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $248.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $272.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $237.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $228.00 to $251.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $630.00 to $710.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $510.00 to $718.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $400.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $315.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $270.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $309.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $305.00 to $315.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $287.00 to $311.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $16.00 to $21.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.40 to $11.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $62.00 to $66.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $81.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

