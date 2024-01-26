Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 26th (AAL, ABT, ABX, ADZN, AEM, AIT, AJG, ALPN, AMSC, AMTB)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 26th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $141.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$91.00 to C$94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $249.00 to $246.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $26.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $237.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $518.00 to $522.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $22.50 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$16.00.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$57.50 to C$58.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $41.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $91.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $75.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $96.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $123.00 to $127.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $101.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $67.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $118.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price increased by Stephens from $116.00 to $117.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $24.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $142.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $21.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $33.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $215.00 to $238.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $23.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$186.00 to C$182.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $185.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $275.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price raised by Stephens from $87.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$187.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $550.00 to $400.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $515.00 to $450.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $550.00 to $430.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $507.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $34.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $52.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $54.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $42.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $670.00 to $690.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $525.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $670.00 to $705.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $560.00 to $640.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $565.00 to $725.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $550.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $124.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$16.00 to C$13.50. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $67.00 to $70.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$20.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $57.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $208.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $555.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $862.00 to $896.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from $23.00 to $30.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $58.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $165.00 to $169.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $158.00 to $175.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $234.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$41.50 to C$42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$76.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$0.70.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $80.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $352.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $346.00 to $341.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $317.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $320.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$7.25.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $183.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $248.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $272.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $237.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $228.00 to $251.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $630.00 to $710.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $510.00 to $718.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $400.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $315.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $270.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $309.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $305.00 to $315.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $287.00 to $311.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $16.00 to $21.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.40 to $11.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $62.00 to $66.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $81.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

