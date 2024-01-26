US Bancorp DE Buys 5,090 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 39.2% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SNA traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.85. 85,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,626. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.69.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

