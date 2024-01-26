Wrapped HBAR Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.49 Billion (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $1.65 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,662,975,831.695312 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07142834 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,190,164.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

