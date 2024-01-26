ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0812 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $754,163.69 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00053771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00053628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

