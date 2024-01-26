Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $437.78 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00128629 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023120 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 129.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

