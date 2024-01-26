Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $5,739.28 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,906.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00159988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.04 or 0.00575194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00057057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.00380670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00167705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,461,824 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

