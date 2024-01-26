EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 984,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994,729. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EchoStar by 126.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

