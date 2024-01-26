StockNews.com Lowers NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Hold

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of NVEE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.65. 17,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 329.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after buying an additional 378,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 86.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 157,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,890,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

