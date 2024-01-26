StockNews.com Upgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to “Buy”

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 204,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

