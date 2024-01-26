Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Issues Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.25. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

