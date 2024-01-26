Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASB

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,472. Associated Banc has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after acquiring an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 170,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.