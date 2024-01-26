Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Bread Financial stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. 1,785,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,990. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 389,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,418,810 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,464,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $52,807,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 830,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

