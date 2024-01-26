Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTBK. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 850,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,663. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $565.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 29.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

