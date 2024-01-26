Barclays Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $550.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.50.

Get KLA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded down $42.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $598.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.21 and its 200 day moving average is $512.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.