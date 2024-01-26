Barclays Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $550.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.50.
KLA Price Performance
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.