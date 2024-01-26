Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Hilltop stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. 304,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,330. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

