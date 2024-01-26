Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SUI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.12. 426,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,560. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

