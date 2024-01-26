Mizuho Raises ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $195.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMD. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.60.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $190.04. 1,701,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.57.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 19.77%. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

