Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.67. The company had a trading volume of 96,692,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,696,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $580.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

