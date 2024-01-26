JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 527 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,792,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. The firm has a market cap of $403.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

