US Bancorp DE Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of IDEX worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.54. The company had a trading volume of 104,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,375. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.34.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. IDEX’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

