Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 39,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 800.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 107,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,576 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 106,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.55. 10,531,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,217,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $154.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.