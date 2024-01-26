Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,760,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,683,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after buying an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,714 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,446,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after buying an additional 1,101,549 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

