US Bancorp DE Sells 71 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,809,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZO traded up $18.74 on Friday, reaching $2,767.35. The stock had a trading volume of 57,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,868. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,783.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,632.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,565.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

