US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,886,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,617,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,465,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after buying an additional 104,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,154.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after buying an additional 94,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.67. 1,029,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,894. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $172.04 and a one year high of $232.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.63. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

