US Bancorp DE Sells 438 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,390. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.