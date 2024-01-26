US Bancorp DE Sells 438 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,390. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.