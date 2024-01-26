US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEE. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.16. 2,040,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,501. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

