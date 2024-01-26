US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,449 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.77. 273,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,251. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $137.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

