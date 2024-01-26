US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $227.17. 498,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,057. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.85. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

