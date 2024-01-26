Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 7,276,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,923. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.