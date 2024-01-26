US Bancorp DE Sells 6,452 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.25. 795,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,968. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

