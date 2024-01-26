US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 260.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $393,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IYW traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.47. 689,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,784. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.