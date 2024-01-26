US Bancorp DE Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. 3,687,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

