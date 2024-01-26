US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,926 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Shares of CRWD traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.44. 1,941,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,586. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.74 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

