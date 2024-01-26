US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 92.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,909 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sempra by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after buying an additional 2,985,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 109.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,100. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

