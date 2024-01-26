Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after acquiring an additional 507,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,925. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

