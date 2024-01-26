US Bancorp DE Has $11.89 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.49. 58,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,574. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

