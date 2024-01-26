US Bancorp DE Sells 12,029 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.72. 392,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.74. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

