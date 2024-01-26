US Bancorp DE Has $12.12 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 12.7 %

BAH stock traded up $16.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.24. 1,424,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,964. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.