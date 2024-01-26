Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

LYV stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 878,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,832. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.